Former Indiana champion Steve Bouchie dies at 59

Steve Bouchie, a former Indiana Hoosiers champion and Mr. Basketball in Indiana, died on Sunday at the age of 59, according to the Evansville Courier & Press.

The Courier & Press says Bouchie suffered a heart attack over fourth of July weekend and was taken to the hospital.

Bouchie won Indiana’s Mr. Basketball honor in 1979 while playing for Washington High School in Indiana. He played four seasons as a forward for the Hoosiers from 1979-1983, averaging 5.1 points and and 3.2 rebounds per game.

Bouchie was a member of the 1981 national championship team and helped IU win three Big Ten championships. He was drafted by the Detroit Pistons in 1983.