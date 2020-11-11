Kentucky adds sponsorship ad to basketball court floor

Sports teams across the world are trying to find new ways to generate revenue amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the University of Kentucky is doing that with a new court logo.

John Calipari this week shared a photo of the floor at Rupp Arena, which was renamed Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center earlier this year. There is also now a Central Bank logo on the court.

The floor is down and ready for the season at @Rupp_Arena at the @CentralBankCntr! Thanks to my friend Luther Deaton and his team at @centralbankKY for their continued support of @KentuckyMBB. Can’t wait for you to see our team play on that floor! pic.twitter.com/GtmUMTW5st — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) November 10, 2020

We’ll likely see a lot more of that across the country this basketball season, as fans probably will not be allowed at several arenas. The NCAA has also considered some wild changes to its tournament format, though those seem far more unlikely.

Kentucky enters the season as the No. 10-ranked team in the Associated Press polls.