 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, November 11, 2020

Kentucky adds sponsorship ad to basketball court floor

November 11, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

John Calipari

Sports teams across the world are trying to find new ways to generate revenue amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the University of Kentucky is doing that with a new court logo.

John Calipari this week shared a photo of the floor at Rupp Arena, which was renamed Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center earlier this year. There is also now a Central Bank logo on the court.

We’ll likely see a lot more of that across the country this basketball season, as fans probably will not be allowed at several arenas. The NCAA has also considered some wild changes to its tournament format, though those seem far more unlikely.

Kentucky enters the season as the No. 10-ranked team in the Associated Press polls.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus