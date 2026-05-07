NCAA Tournament expansion gets another major update

The 68-team NCAA Tournament field has now come to an end.

Talks of a new 76-team format have circulated, and on Thursday, those conversations took another step closer to becoming a reality.

The NCAA men’s and women’s selection committees approved the decision.

The NCAA men’s and women’s basketball selection committees have approved the expansion of the NCAA tournaments to 76 teams, sources tell @YahooSports.



The basketball oversight committees are expected now to approve, followed by the DI Board of Directors and Board of Governors. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) May 7, 2026

In February, NCAA President Charlie Baker said he would “like to see the tournament expanded,” although fans expressed plenty of pushback against more teams in the field.

Former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski also expressed his feelings about the potential change, calling any expansion a “big mistake” while adding, “You don’t mess with something that is gold.”

The NCAA Tournament went from 64 teams to 68 teams in 2011. Shortly after, the NCAA announced the official decision to move it to the new 76-team format with a video explaining the move.

If approved, the new format will include 12 games with 24 teams at two different locations, with eight additional at-large bids, according to Pete Nakos of On3.

So, beginning in 2027, the NCAA Tournament will have 76 teams in yet another change to March Madness.