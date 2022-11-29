Marcus Bagley claims he was suspended over tweet

Marcus Bagley said on Twitter Tuesday that he has been suspended over a note he posted on social media Sunday.

Bagley has missed five of seven games this season. The junior forward played in the first two games of the season. He missed the next three games with a hip injury and did not travel with the team. He didn’t play in a Nov. 22 win over Grambling nor in the Nov. 27 win over Alcorn State despite being healthy.

After missing each of the last two games, Bagley has tried to tell fans about his status. After the Grambling game, Bagley told fans he was healthy.

I’m 1000% healthy — Marcus Bagley (@bagleymarcus23) November 23, 2022

Then after not playing in the Alcorn State game, Bagley posted a note on social media.

“I usually don’t address locker room situations to media but for some reason people aren’t being transparent,” Bagley wrote. “To my fans & friends that are concerned, the reason I’m not playing has NOTHING to do with basketball or my ability.

“After my last game I played vs. NAU, out of frustration I made a mistake and said some things to Coach Hurley that I shouldn’t have said. Me not playing is 100% punishment for what I said that day. Again I am 100% healthy, & eager to play.”

Bagley claimed he had not played in five straight games as discipline for what he said to his coach, Bobby Hurley, after the second game of the season.

Whatever the case, Bagley said Tuesday he was suspended for that tweet.

I was just suspended for this tweet. For Admitting I made a mistake. https://t.co/9duxiXRO0N — Marcus Bagley (@bagleymarcus23) November 29, 2022

Bagley indicated in his tweet that he was merely admitting a mistake in the previous tweet. What he was doing was circumventing his coach by going straight to social media to share his side of things. He didn’t admit a mistake but rather shift blame. That’s why he was suspended, not because he admitted a mistake.

And if he was trying to admit a mistake, then he probably should have apologized.

Bagley has only played in 17 games over three seasons with the Sun Devils. He seems to be sealing his fate with further tweets.

