Mark Turgeon steps down as Maryland coach

Maryland basketball has underperformed in recent years under head coach Mark Turgeon, and the team’s disgruntled fan base got its way on Friday.

Turgeon and Maryland have mutually agreed to part ways, according to a press release from the school. Turgeon said the decision came after several conversations between him and athletic director Damon Evans.

“After several in depth conversations with Damon, I have decided that the best thing for Maryland Basketball, myself and my family is to step down, effective immediately, as the head coach of Maryland Basketball,” Turgeon said. “I have always preached that Maryland Basketball is bigger than any one individual. My departure will enable a new voice to guide the team moving forward.”

The Terrapins were ranked No. 21 in the preseason poll but are off to a 5-3 start. They have lost back-to-back games to Louisville and Virginia Tech. Maryland fans have been heard booing Turgeon on numerous occasions this season. The fan dissatisfaction was reportedly a factor in Turgeon’s departure.

Turgeon's decision seemingly boiled down to not believing he could do his job in the environment at Maryland. Fan disapproval had grown into a near-consensus and he's been booed at Xfinity lately. Believed he couldn't recruit players or coach in that atmosphere. — Jeff Ermann (@Jeff_Ermann) December 3, 2021

Assistant coach Danny Manning has been named the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

Turgeon finishes with a 226-116 record at Maryland. He led the Terps to the Sweet 16 just once in 11 seasons. One of the last things he will be remembered for at Maryland was his infamous altercation with Juwan Howard during the Big Ten Tournament last year.

Photo: Jan 30, 2020; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Mark Turgeon looks onto the court during the first half ]against the Iowa Hawkeyes at XFINITY Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports