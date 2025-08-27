Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson file for unbelievable trademark

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Bill Belichick with Jordon Hudson
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson are looking to turn one of the criticisms of their relationship into a new revenue stream.

A company that is owned by Belichick and managed by Hudson filed for a series of trademarks recently, one of which is for the term “Gold Digger.” Josh Gerben reports that the company filed for the trademark on Aug. 25.

The filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office states that Belichick’s company intends to use the phrase “Gold Digger” for a jewelry brand.

Hudson, of course, has been called a gold digger, as she is 24 and Belichick is 73. Many people have accused the former Bridgewater State University cheerleader of only dating the North Carolina coach for his money and status.

Darren Rovell of of Cllct reports that Belichick’s company, TCE Rights Management LLC, has filed more than a dozen trademark applications this year under Hudson’s direction. Most of the other filings are for phrases that allude to Belichick’s coaching career, such as “Chapel Bill” and “No Days Off.”

Belichick has admitted that Hudson handles some of the business aspects of his life, though he insists she has nothing to do with UNC football. Hudson has been a huge presence in the former New England Patriots coach’s life since the coach was hired by UNC. Belichick tried to separate his personal life from his professional life after a video that showed Hudson awkwardly interrupting one of his interviews gained widespread attention.

There have been rumors that Belichick and Hudson are engaged, though that is not confirmed.

Belichick and Hudson were first spotted together more than two years ago, but their relationship did not go public until June 2024. While the six-time Super Bowl champion has always been known for his no-nonsense attitude, he is apparently fine with his name being tied to a trademark like “Gold Digger.”

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.
LBS iPhone App
Get the App

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!