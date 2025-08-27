Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson file for unbelievable trademark

Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson are looking to turn one of the criticisms of their relationship into a new revenue stream.

A company that is owned by Belichick and managed by Hudson filed for a series of trademarks recently, one of which is for the term “Gold Digger.” Josh Gerben reports that the company filed for the trademark on Aug. 25.

The filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office states that Belichick’s company intends to use the phrase “Gold Digger” for a jewelry brand.

Bill Belichick's company has filed a trademark for GOLD DIGGER.



The filing, made with the USPTO on August 25th, claims that Bill intends to launch a GOLD DIGGER-brand of jewelry.



The company that filed the trademark lists Bill's girlfriend, Jordon, as a manager. #Belichick pic.twitter.com/SjV7Sbu1CJ — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) August 27, 2025

Hudson, of course, has been called a gold digger, as she is 24 and Belichick is 73. Many people have accused the former Bridgewater State University cheerleader of only dating the North Carolina coach for his money and status.

Darren Rovell of of Cllct reports that Belichick’s company, TCE Rights Management LLC, has filed more than a dozen trademark applications this year under Hudson’s direction. Most of the other filings are for phrases that allude to Belichick’s coaching career, such as “Chapel Bill” and “No Days Off.”

Belichick has admitted that Hudson handles some of the business aspects of his life, though he insists she has nothing to do with UNC football. Hudson has been a huge presence in the former New England Patriots coach’s life since the coach was hired by UNC. Belichick tried to separate his personal life from his professional life after a video that showed Hudson awkwardly interrupting one of his interviews gained widespread attention.

There have been rumors that Belichick and Hudson are engaged, though that is not confirmed.

Belichick and Hudson were first spotted together more than two years ago, but their relationship did not go public until June 2024. While the six-time Super Bowl champion has always been known for his no-nonsense attitude, he is apparently fine with his name being tied to a trademark like “Gold Digger.”