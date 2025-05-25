Jordon Hudson fuels more Bill Belichick engagement rumors

Jordon Hudson sparked more speculation over the weekend that she and Bill Belichick may be engaged.

TMZ obtained photos of Hudson waiting for a flight from Raleigh-Durham Airport on Saturday, and noted that she was wearing a large ring on her left ring finger. The outlet could not confirm that it was an engagement ring, but it will spark more speculation amid ongoing rumors.

Engagement rumors had already started to surround the pair earlier in the week. Belichick recently made a notable change to the name of his boat that led many to wonder if the iconic coach had proposed. Another recent report claimed that Hudson has told at least one confidant that the two are engaged.

At this point, it is abundantly clear that Belichick and Hudson are serious about each other. The notoriously private and distraction-free coach has not distanced himself from her despite the negative attention she has at times brought to him and his North Carolina program. Things have escalated to the point that North Carolina is reportedly concerned about her influence.

Belichick and Hudson have said nothing publicly about the rumors, and speculation will continue as long as that is the case. It appears clear, however, that Hudson’s influence over Belichick will not be waning anytime soon.