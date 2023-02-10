Deion Sanders already predicts when Colorado will win national championship

Deion Sanders has inherited a Colorado football program that won just one game last season and has not had a winning record since 2016, but the Hall of Fame defensive back does not think it will take him very long to turn things around.

Sanders was asked at the Super Bowl this week what his expectation is for his first season in Colorado.

“We’re going to win,” he said, via Yahoo’s Dan Wetzel.

You could say that is a vague response. Win what? Win how much? But don’t worry, Sanders was not trying to dance around any questions. He was then asked when we should expect Colorado to win a national championship, and he offered a bold prediction.

“A few years,” Sanders said confidently.

That would be quite the turnaround.

The College Football Playoff will expand to 12 teams in 2024. It will be a lot easier for Colorado and other programs to get into the tournament then, but Sanders still has a lot of work to do in the next two years if he wants the Buffaloes to have a shot.

Sanders has already been making waves on the recruiting trail, which will be his most valuable asset. Even if that continues, it will be a lot tougher to turn Colorado into an FBS powerhouse than it was to get Jackson State to the top of the FCS world. Sanders obviously knows that, but confidence and swagger are his thing. That is never going to change.