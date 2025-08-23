Dr. Pepper’s new ‘Fansville’ commercial takes shot at Shedeur Sanders

Dr. Pepper’s long-running “Fansville” ad campaign debuted its newest entry on Saturday, and it contained a clear shot at Shedeur Sanders.

The “Fansville” ads are known for parodying events in college football, and the newest ad took aim at Sanders’ fall in the NFL Draft. The commercial shows an elaborate “2025 Draft Slide” with a quarterback at the top wearing sunglasses and a large medallion around his neck.

#ad Kickoffs, rivalries, and @drpepper’s #Fansville. It wouldn’t be college football season without it. Season 8 is here, and I’ve got the exclusive preview.🚨🍿



The quarterback is obviously meant to represent Sanders, who fell to the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft after being viewed as a first-round pick during the pre-draft process.

Obviously, the ad is having some fun at Sanders’ expense. It’s a recognizable joke that pretty much anyone watching will get, though it certainly could come across as twisting the knife to fans of the quarterback.

Don’t expect Sanders or his family to take much note of the commercial. If they do, it will probably be used as motivation more than anything else.