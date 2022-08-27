 Skip to main content
Football fans in Atlanta were so upset with FOX over Nebraska switch

August 27, 2022
by Larry Brown

Nebraska against Northwestern

If you needed any more evidence of how meaningless the NFL preseason is, look no further than football fans in Atlanta on Saturday.

FOX was airing the Nebraska-Northwestern game Saturday, which was a very close contest that the Wildcats won 31-28. But during the middle of the game, the FOX TV affiliate in Atlanta — FOX 5 — switched its coverage to the Falcons’ preseason game against the the Jaguars.

There were tons of college football fans who were watching the first big game of the college football season and did not enjoy the switch over to Falcons preseason football.

There were alternative viewing options where fans could watch the rest of the Nebraska-Northwestern game, such as the FOX app, but many fans felt that their viewing experience had been disrupted in favor of a less desirable sports event.

The Falcons won the preseason game 28-12, but can anyone blame fans for preferring to watch an intriguing Big Ten game over a Falcons preseason finale where many top players are not participating? No, no you can’t blame them at all. We’d be upset too.

