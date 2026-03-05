Larry Brown Sports

Trinidad Chambliss’ eligibility case takes another turn

Trinidad Chambliss in Ole Miss uniform
Sep 27, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) reacts after defeating the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The future of Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss is once again up in the air.

After the court granted him a preliminary injunction, allowing him to be eligible for the 2026 college football season, the NCAA is now appealing, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

The NCAA filed a 658-page document with the Mississippi State Supreme Court.

Once Ole Miss’ season came to an end, the NCAA denied Chambliss’ waiver for an extra year of eligibility. Then, the Ole Miss QB sued the NCAA in the first of many changes.

The NCAA upheld the appeal before Ole Miss called for a “reconsideration” of the decision. Then, finally, Mississippi judge Robert Whitwell granted Chambliss a preliminary injunction, allowing him a sixth year of eligibility, which means he could play college football in 2026.

However, now the NCAA is appealing the decision, and it is not happy that the court allowed Chambliss an extra year.

So, the Chambliss-NCAA saga is not over. Not yet.

