Trinidad Chambliss’ eligibility case takes another turn

The future of Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss is once again up in the air.

After the court granted him a preliminary injunction, allowing him to be eligible for the 2026 college football season, the NCAA is now appealing, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

The NCAA filed a 658-page document with the Mississippi State Supreme Court.

NEWS: The NCAA is appealing the Trinidad Chambliss preliminary injunction, which granted him eligibility for the 2026 season. In a 658-page filing to the Mississippi State Supreme Court today, the NCAA is asking the court to overrule the injunction and expedite the ruling. pic.twitter.com/oWiqEQU7bj — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 5, 2026

Once Ole Miss’ season came to an end, the NCAA denied Chambliss’ waiver for an extra year of eligibility. Then, the Ole Miss QB sued the NCAA in the first of many changes.

The NCAA upheld the appeal before Ole Miss called for a “reconsideration” of the decision. Then, finally, Mississippi judge Robert Whitwell granted Chambliss a preliminary injunction, allowing him a sixth year of eligibility, which means he could play college football in 2026.

However, now the NCAA is appealing the decision, and it is not happy that the court allowed Chambliss an extra year.

"then the NCAA’s ability to ensure fair athletic competition in which all participants play by the same rules will depend upon the whims of trial courts throughout the country." — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 5, 2026

So, the Chambliss-NCAA saga is not over. Not yet.