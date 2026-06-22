Video: Matt Rhule takes QB commit to school in 1-on-1 basketball

Nebraska Cornhuskers basketball head coach Fred Hoiberg might have to look to Matt Rhule for help.

The Cornhuskers football head coach recently put in the work against 5-star quarterback commit Trae Taylor, who made his official visit to the school last week.

Like an uncle showing everyone he still has it, Rhule put the ball on the floor and used a series of hesitation moves to shake off Taylor.

Dribbling with his left hand, the 51-year-old Rhule easily got near the rim before unleashing a nice-looking fadeaway jumper that Taylor couldn’t stop despite his effort.

Here’s a video of Rhule cooking the quarterback on the court.

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule hoops up elite QB commit Trae Taylor on his official visit😂



(via jacoryjr/IG)https://t.co/oCKS59BsGv pic.twitter.com/tVd0AtTPpa — Rivals (@Rivals) June 20, 2026

It has been over a year since Taylor committed to Nebraska football, and he’s expected to take over the main job under center come 2027. He still has plenty of time to work on his hoops skills if this basketball matchup against Rhule becomes a regular thing, but what Nebraska truly wants to see from him is excellent quarterback play once he gets the keys to the offense.

For now, Rhule and the Cornhuskers will be counting on UNLV transfer Anthony Colandrea to lead the passing attack following the departure of Dylan Raiola , who is now with the Oregon Ducks .