Tulane coach Jon Sumrall shares perfect meme about his 2 jobs

Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall is essentially running two programs right now, and he seems to be finding it a bit tiring.

Sumrall has already agreed to take the Florida Gators head coach job for 2026, but is remaining with Tulane until they are finished with their College Football Playoff run. The coach shared a meme on X Tuesday acknowledging the challenge, featuring an edited photo of him in half-Tulane and half-Florida gear.

“I’ve got 2 phones, 2 jobs & 2 hours of sleep,” Sumrall wrote.

Sumrall will not want to fall behind on recruiting with the Gators. At the same time, he has a Dec. 20 College Football Playoff first-round game to prepare for. That game is against Ole Miss, another school that is dealing with an unusual coaching situation.

The risk from Tulane’s perspective is that Sumrall’s attentions will be too divided for him to put forth his best effort in preparing his team for a CFP game. The school evidently does not have any reservations, however, as they are allowing him to coach the game anyway.