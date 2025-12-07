Ravens have go-ahead TD taken away on controversial call

The Baltimore Ravens had a crucial touchdown taken away on a controversial call late in their Week 14 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

The Ravens were trailing 27-22 and had the ball deep in Pittsburgh territory late in the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md. Lamar Jackson completed a 13-yard pass to tight end Isaiah Likely in the end zone on first down that was initially called a touchdown, but the play was overturned on review.

Likely caught the ball and took two steps before the ball was punched out by Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. just as Likely was about to take his third step. The replay official ruled that Likely did not complete the process of the catch, which resulted in an incomplete pass.

NOT A CATCH??? pic.twitter.com/6DVGReCUt2 — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) December 7, 2025

CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore believed the correct call was made. Steratore explained that although Likely caught the ball in the end zone, he still needed to make a football more or have possession long enough to have made a football move. It was determined that Likely did not satisfy those criteria.

A potential Ravens TD is wiped off the board, @GeneSteratore explains why pic.twitter.com/BZA0r9XVo0 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 7, 2025

The Ravens had a few more shots to score, but they ended up turning the ball over on downs. They went from having a go-ahead and potential game-winning touchdown to not scoring at all. Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh was irate that the call was overturned, and many believe he had a right to be.

The Steelers went on to win 27-22. They improved to 7-6 and moved into first place in the AFC North, while the Ravens fell to 6-7.