Rece Davis took shot at Johnny Manziel for ‘GameDay’ incident

ESPN host Rece Davis took a shot at Johnny Manziel over the whole “GameDay” incident.

Manziel was scheduled to be the guest picker on “GameDay” last weekend ahead of the College Football Playoff game between Texas A&M and Miami. However, he didn’t end up participating on the show and instead was replaced by another Aggies alum, Alex Caruso.

Manziel shared evidence on Instagram that he was out at the Anthony Joshua-Jake Paul fight in Miami on Friday night. Some thought that maybe Manziel had partied too hard, and thought that was why he didn’t serve as the guest picker. Manziel denied it.

On Monday, ESPN published a new episode of the “College GameDay Podcast.” During the episode, Davis expressed his doubt over Manziel’s excuse for not participating in the show.

“Jake Paul… Anthony Joshua. When you go to a fight like that, you’ve got to be very careful about where you eat breakfast the next morning. Because it can leave you ill and give you difficulty in reaching the locals where you are scheduled to be. But I digress… I just wondered. Is that what the kids are calling it these days? A ‘bad breakfast?’ Anyway, wouldn’t cast dispersion anywhere. For those that follow closely, you’ll be able to read between the lines there. You have to follow a little closely,” Davis said.

Davis did not mention Manziel by name, but it’s obvious that’s about whom he was speaking.

Manziel did post something on Instagram about his absence.

“I will have plenty more to say about what transpired yesterday,” he wrote in an Instagram Story. “There is almost nothing on this earth that would have made me miss that game.

“To all the people that genuinely reached out and checked in on me I cannot thank you enough. To ESPN, Pat, Coach, Desmond, and the entire crew on gameday (sic) I apologize it was out of my control.

“To the Aggies and A&M fan base I’m sorry. I will continue to let everyone out there run with a fake narrative and at the end of the day perception always winos over reality. I love all of you who genuinely support me through good and had like you’ve all done for years. I have no doubt Texas A&M and the Aggie football program will be in that position again.

“I’m recovering and feeling about a 3/10 going to rest up and try and get back to normal.”

Manziel was implying that he was ill and that’s why he didn’t make it. Davis has other ideas.