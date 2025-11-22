Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Report: LSU makes massive offer to Lane Kiffin

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Lane Kiffin wearing a headset
Oct 15, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin walks off the field during a timeout during the first quarter of the game against the Auburn Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

LSU is finalizing a blockbuster contract proposal for Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin that could exceed $90 million over seven years, Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports reported on Friday, marking the Tigers’ most aggressive push yet to lure him from Oxford.

The incentive-laden deal, reportedly blessed by Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, would tie Kiffin with the highest-paid coaches in college football at around $12.9 million annually.

Perhaps more crucially, LSU is pledging more than $25 million in annual NIL roster funding — a figure insiders believe could tip the scales, given Kiffin’s emphasis on building championship-caliber teams in the revenue-sharing era.

Kiffin, 50, has transformed No. 6 Ole Miss (10-1) into a College Football Playoff contender, with a potential home playoff game on the line in next week’s Egg Bowl against Mississippi State.

Ole Miss officials met with Kiffin on Friday but reached no resolution; athletic director Keith Carter announced a decision on his future will come the day after the rivalry game.

The Rebels have countered with salary increases and NIL guarantees — believed to top $20 million this season — but LSU’s resources appear unmatched. Florida has also pursued Kiffin aggressively, though details remain scarce.

As uncertainty lingers, one source close to the situation told Yahoo Sports: “Everybody’s waiting on him.”

Kiffin’s indecision has created tension in Oxford, with players aware of the speculation amid a historic season.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App