Miami Hurricanes give scholarship offer to son of legendary school RB

Over two decades after the first one starred for them, the Miami Hurricanes are trying to land another Portis.

Camdin Portis, the son of Hurricanes great Clinton Portis, announced on social media this week that he has received a scholarship offer from Miami. Hurricanes brass, including head coach Mario Cristobal and cornerbacks coach Chevis Jackson, had hosted Camdin for a visit earlier in the week.

A three-star defensive back in the class of 2026, Camdin is currently a sophomore at Indian Land High School in Lancaster, SC. He measures in at 6-foot-0 and 170 pounds and also has experience playing at wide receiver.

Camdin would obviously have some big shoes to fill at Miami. His father Clinton played for the Hurricanes from 1999-2001, rushing for 2,523 yards and 20 touchdowns in his three seasons there. Clinton was also the starting running back on Miami’s BCS national title team in 2001. He would go on to have a strong NFL career too, making an All-Pro team, getting two Pro Bowl nods, and turning in six separate seasons of at least 1,250 yards rushing.

We have not heard much in recent years from Clinton, other than the legal trouble he got into a little while back. But now his son may soon arrive to carry on the family legacy.