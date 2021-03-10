Michigan AD shares thoughts on Jim Harbaugh’s future

Michigan gave Jim Harbaugh a contract extension at a time when many thought his job was in question.

Harbaugh was coming off a disappointing 9-4 season and then went 2-4 last season in the COVID-shortened year.

Instead of finding a replacement, Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel stuck by Harbaugh. He gave the coach a four-year contract extension, although it is for reduced pay.

Manuel said Tuesday that he still believes in Harbaugh long term.

“Given the contract, obviously, I am willing to be patient, but he and I understand that we need to win,” Manuel said Tuesday, via the Detroit Free Press. “This is Michigan. Nobody wants to win more than Jim in football and me overall. We want success. And so did I put a number to his first year? The answer is no. I want him to move forward and build this and continue to drive us to have success in football.”

This story has to be just what Ohio State fans wanted to hear. But prior to last season, Harbaugh had a generally strong record at Michigan, with three double-digit win seasons in five years. I would give him two more years to get things together. If he doesn’t bounce back and continues the downward trend, then it will be time to let him go. At least he was willing to take a pay cut more in line with his recent performance in order to prove his value to Michigan.