Friday, October 16, 2020

Nick Saban gets first negative coronavirus test in bid to coach Saturday

October 16, 2020
by Grey Papke

Alabama coach Nick Saban got some good news on Friday, though he still has a way to go in order to coach on Saturday.

The school announced that Saban received a negative coronavirus test on Friday. It is his first negative test, and he needs two more — each 24 hours apart — in order to be cleared by the SEC.

Saban remains asymptomatic and is still isolating until he receives the necessary clearance from the conference.

Alabama is slated to play Georgia at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday. Saban could still coach in that game, but we won’t know if he can until Saturday afternoon.

