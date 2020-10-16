Nick Saban gets first negative coronavirus test in bid to coach Saturday

Alabama coach Nick Saban got some good news on Friday, though he still has a way to go in order to coach on Saturday.

The school announced that Saban received a negative coronavirus test on Friday. It is his first negative test, and he needs two more — each 24 hours apart — in order to be cleared by the SEC.

Saban remains asymptomatic and is still isolating until he receives the necessary clearance from the conference.

Alabama is slated to play Georgia at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday. Saban could still coach in that game, but we won’t know if he can until Saturday afternoon.