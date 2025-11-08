Indiana WR Omar Cooper Jr. makes miraculous TD catch to keep team unbeaten

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. made one of the best catches of the season to keep his team’s undefeated season alive.

Cooper made a 7-yard touchdown reception with 36 seconds left in the fourth quarter to complete a stunning comeback against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. on Saturday. Cooper caught the Fernando Mendoza catch and managed to barely get a toe down in the end zone to ensure the touchdown would count.

OMAR COOPER UNREAL CATCH FOR THE TD 😱🤯



WHAT A GAME. WHAT A CATCH. @IndianaFootball pic.twitter.com/PhHzKjuVB9 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 8, 2025

Cooper had to leap up, make the catch, and get the foot down while his momentum was pushing him out of the back of the end zone, all with a Penn State defender trying to prevent him from bringing the ball down in bounds.

THE MOST INSANE TOE TAP YOU'LL SEE ALL SEASON



Omar Cooper Jr. take a bow 👏@IndianaFootball pic.twitter.com/07MncUCK4d — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 8, 2025

Had the touchdown not counted, the Hoosiers would have faced a 4th and goal trailing 24-20 with 40 seconds left. Instead, they went ahead 27-24, and then got a defensive stop to move to 10-0 to begin the season.

Even without taking the game situation into account, Cooper’s catch is one of the most difficult you will see all season. Considering it preserved Indiana’s unbeaten start, it might be the catch of the year.

The Hoosiers will be heavily favored to go into the Big Ten Championship at 12-0, with winnable games against Wisconsin and Purdue left on their schedule. That would set up a possible matchup with the Ohio State Buckeyes to determine the conference champion.