Reporter reveals text he got from Aaron Donald about teaming up with Myles Garrett

Aaron Donald returning to the Los Angeles Rams is starting to look more than just a pipe dream.

The Rams rocked the NFL world on Monday with their blockbuster trade for Myles Garrett . Many fans and reporters alike instinctively checked in on Donald once the move went public, given how tantalizing a Garrett-Donald partnership could be.

Donald, who has not played an NFL game since January 2024, sounds just as intrigued by the idea of lining up next to Garrett. NFL reporter Jordan Schultz sent Donald a text message on Tuesday asking about the prospect of a comeback.

“I’m for sure flirting with the idea,” Donald replied to Schultz. “Helluva [sic] an opportunity with the Super Bowl in SoFi this year. If I can find the fire, it’s a possibility.”

Schultz wasn’t the only reporter with such a scoop. Pat McAfee also reported that Donald was trying to reignite his competitive fire at age 35.

The primary hurdle for Donald’s return is clearly a mental one rather than a physical one. There’s little question Donald has stayed in game shape. The man was posting workout videos with telling captions days before the Rams swung the deal for Garrett.

While Rams fans are hoping Donald dons the blue and gold once more, the rest of the league can only hope the three-time Defensive Player of the Year stays retired.