Everyone made the same joke about Curt Cignetti’s ‘College Football 27’ cover

Curt Cignetti got the meme treatment this week after EA Sports unveiled him as one of the cover models of the 2027 edition of the “College Football” video game franchise.

The Indiana football head coach was front and center on the cover of the game’s Deluxe Edition. It depicted him looking up, as some of college football’s biggest stars posed behind him.

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🔗: https://t.co/6mLj03LkTz pic.twitter.com/V2M7o8etxM — EASPORTSCollege (@EASPORTSCollege) June 2, 2026

EA Sports’ creative team gave it their best shot to make Cignetti look cool. But fans saw humor in the “College Football 27” cover more than anything.

Many felt it resembled a movie poster in which Cignetti had the leading role, leading fans to come up with their best guess at a hypothetical plot for said movie.

Curt Cignetti looks like the hapless college dean in a Van Wilder reboot. pic.twitter.com/uaSpwbCbIV — Zach Barnett (@zach_barnett) June 2, 2026

The Curt Cignetti College Football 27 cover looks like the poster for a 1994 Disney movie in which a recently divorced NFL head coach decides to coach an underachieving high school team of misfits as a way to reconnect with his son who's grown distant after his parents split up. pic.twitter.com/wjLHq3DAOf — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) June 2, 2026

“Coming this fall: a small town coach, with big aspirations has his life turn upside down when he has to coach 8 delinquents” ah cover poster — Ben Ben (@MBen1898) June 3, 2026

Others felt like Cignetti’s cover had more of a TV vibe, likening it to shows “Malcolm in the Middle” or “Blue Mountain State.”

If you're Curt Cignetti is life really still unfair? https://t.co/A1CSWaq8f4 pic.twitter.com/9BooAQ6E71 — Matt Liberman (@Matt_Liberman) June 2, 2026

how is the base cover art better than this blue mountain state ahh cover 😭 — Tom Cruize (@Shiz0h) June 2, 2026

Cignetti gave the media some all-time quotes last season during Indiana’s run to the national championship. The man can deliver lines with the best of them, and he very well has the feel of a cliché sports movie coach come to life.

The base edition of the game featured the trio of Oregon’s Dante Moore , Miami’s Malachi Toney , and Ole Miss’ Kewan Lacy .

The Deluxe Edition placed Cignetti next to the aforementioned trio. USC quarterback Jayden Maiava , Texas defensive end Colin Simmons , and Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore were also included in the premium version.