Ex-Texas WR is done hearing about ‘The Eyes of Texas’

Former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Quan Cosby has had enough of “The Eyes of Texas” issue.

“The Eyes of Texas” is a school song that is often sung at football events and part of tradition for the University of Texas. However, the song has been under scrutiny this year since a group of Longhorns players sought its elimination as part of a list of social justice demands.

The school elected to keep the song, but there was some controversy when players left the field prior to the song’s playing after their first two home games this year. Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte later said he expected players to stand for the song in unison.

After the team’s 27-16 win over Baylor on Saturday, the players stayed for the song.

Every Longhorn player stayed for The Eyes of Texas pic.twitter.com/CJmWQsJDx4 — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) October 24, 2020

Cosby tweeted that he had heard enough about the issue and hoped it was over.

Hope I don’t have to hear another word about the Eyes and we can focus on football! — Quan Cosby (@QCosby17) October 24, 2020

Cosby played from 2005-2008 and caught 19 touchdowns during his career.

Perhaps Cosby just wants all Texas fans and players to be able to unite over what they have in common: a love of Texas football and desire to see the program win.