Lane Kiffin shares his biggest regret about his Ole Miss exit

Lane Kiffin would like a do-over on one aspect of his departure from Ole Miss.

Kiffin appeared on “Pardon My Take” recently and said he regretted fighting to stay and try to coach the Rebels through the College Football Playoff. The new LSU coach said the right thing to do would have been to just leave for LSU and let the program get on with its business.

“Yeah, I think I would have just came in and said, okay, I’m leaving,” Kiffin said, via Nick Kosko of On3. “I’m very appreciative of everything. You know, I spent a lot of time right there fighting to coach the team, trying to keep everything together. Totally respect their decision … but I was trying so hard to keep that together, like, hey, let us all coach, let this whole thing, you know, let’s see if we can go win the whole thing.”

Kiffin did admit, however, that even that gesture likely would not have prevented a lot of the animosity toward him as he left. Presumably, it would have at least helped him to avoid the public falling out with his former Ole Miss superiors.

Kiffin was ultimately prohibited by Ole Miss from coaching in the College Football Playoff. His replacement, Pete Golding, did so instead, winning twice before falling in the semifinals against Miami.