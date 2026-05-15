Charles Woodson’s son announces his college commitment

Charles Woodson’s son Charles Woodson Jr. has announced his college commitment, and his choice is a fitting one.

Woodson Jr. committed to play college football at Michigan, which is the same school where his dad was a star player from 1995-1997. Woodson Jr. is listed as a 3-star recruit as a safety, and he chose the Wolverines over schools like Florida State, Ole Miss, Oregon and Texas A&M.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 Safety Charles Woodson Jr. has Committed to Michigan, he tells me for @Rivals



He’s the son of Charles Woodson, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, Heisman Trophy winner, and Michigan legend 〽️https://t.co/0kXcrBrYd2 pic.twitter.com/YAhRPQEejV — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 15, 2026

Woodson Jr. plays at Lake Nona High School in Orlando, Fla. He is listed by 247 Sports as 5-foot-10.5 inches and 173 pounds, and he is part of the class of 2027.

Michigan is entering a new era as a football program under the leadership of Kyle Whittingham. The Wolverines fired Sherrone Moore amid a scandal, and they turned to the longtime Utah coach.

Michigan famously went 12-0 and won the national championship during the 1997 season, which was the elder Woodson’s final year in school. Woodson also won the Heisman Trophy that season. If his son is able to replicate either mark, Wolverines fans will be ecstatic.