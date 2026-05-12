Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

87-year-old Tom Moore has landed a new coaching job

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
A generic college football
Sep 30, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Footballs with the college football playoff logo sit on the field during warmups prior to the game between the Northwestern Wildcats and Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Moore, who is 87 years old, has landed another job in football.

Moore has been hired by the Iowa Hawkeyes as a senior consultant to the head coach and offensive advisor, according to Scott Dochterman of The Athletic.

Moore played college football at Iowa from 1958 to 1960, and he began his coaching career as a graduate assistant with the Hawkeyes in 1961.

Moore has coached plenty of legends during his time in college and the NFL, including wide receivers John Stallworth and Lynn Swann and quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Tom Brady.

Here is a list of Moore’s coaching career:

  • 1965-1968: Dayton (RBs coach)
  • 1969: Wake Forest (offensive coordinator)
  • 1970-1971: Georgia Tech (RBs coach)
  • 1972-1973: Minnesota (RBs coach)
  • 1974: New York Stars (World Football League) (OC)
  • 1975-1976: Minnesota (OC)
  • 1977-1989: Pittsburgh Steelers (WRs coach, OC)
  • 1990-1993: Minnesota Vikings (assistant head coach)
  • 1994-1996: Detroit Lions (OC)
  • 1997: New Orleans Saints (RBs coach)
  • 1998-2010: Indianapolis Colts (OC, senior OC, senior assistant)
  • 2011: New York Jets (offensive consultant)
  • 2012: Tennessee Titans (offensive consultant)
  • 2013-2017: Arizona Cardinals (assistant HC and offensive consultant)
  • 2019-2025: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (offensive consultant)

This is Moore’s first job in college since 1976, when he was with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, and he now returns to his alma mater in a neat full-circle moment for the legendary coach.

Moore also has four Super Bowl titles to his name.

It’s been quite the career for Tom Moore, and he will turn 88 years old in November.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App