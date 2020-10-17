 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, October 17, 2020

Video: South Carolina and Auburn get chippy after game

October 17, 2020
by Grey Papke

Shi Smith

The South Carolina Gamecocks scored a big upset win over Auburn on Saturday, and then things between the two teams got a bit heated afterwards.

When the two teams met on the field after the game, things quickly got heated. While it wasn’t clear exactly what sparked the confrontation, Gamecocks wide receiver Shi Smith appeared to be jawing at Auburn players and had to be pulled away.

This was in some ways an extension of the game. Auburn in particular suffered from ill-discipline, being called for nine penalties worth 89 yards.

Interestingly, this wasn’t the only heated moment from the game, though the other notable one actually took place between two teammates.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus