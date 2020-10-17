Video: South Carolina and Auburn get chippy after game

The South Carolina Gamecocks scored a big upset win over Auburn on Saturday, and then things between the two teams got a bit heated afterwards.

When the two teams met on the field after the game, things quickly got heated. While it wasn’t clear exactly what sparked the confrontation, Gamecocks wide receiver Shi Smith appeared to be jawing at Auburn players and had to be pulled away.

Things getting a little heated after the Auburn-South Carolina game pic.twitter.com/QwgK5at3wc — . (@FTBBurner11) October 17, 2020

This was in some ways an extension of the game. Auburn in particular suffered from ill-discipline, being called for nine penalties worth 89 yards.

Interestingly, this wasn’t the only heated moment from the game, though the other notable one actually took place between two teammates.