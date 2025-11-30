Tennessee fan breaks down crying during loss to Vandy

A Tennessee Volunteers fan drew attention online Saturday, and not for a good reason.

The Volunteers lost at home 45-24 to the rival Vanderbilt Commodores at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. The loss dropped Tennessee to 8-4 and improved Vanderbilt to an impressive 10-2 — records few people saw coming for the 2025 season. Nothing captured the feeling of Tennessee fans watching their team get blown out by Vandy quite like the Vols fan who was shown crying on TV.

SEC fans are so intense that many of them took delight in watching that Vols fan cry.

Nothing hits like Vols fans crying in their own house. Chef’s kiss. No notes. — Jessica Malnik (@jessicamalnik) November 30, 2025

Dear God it’s beautiful 🤩 — UGA Rush (@uga_rush) November 30, 2025

That’s what we call “Voluntears.”

That’s the first time under Josh Heupel that Tennessee has lost to Vanderbilt. Vols fans are hoping that will be the last time it happens.