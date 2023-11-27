UCLA reportedly makes decision on head coach Chip Kelly

The UCLA Bruins have reportedly made their decision on coach Chip Kelly’s future.

The Bruins plan to retain Kelly for the 2024 season, according to Tracy Pierson of Bruin Report Online. The decision means Kelly will get a seventh season at UCLA on the back of a 7-5 campaign in 2023.

Kelly’s job was thought to be in serious danger as recently as two weeks ago. However, the veteran coach seemingly saved himself with a 38-20 win over arch-rival USC. The Bruins closed out the regular season with an ugly home loss to Cal — a game where quarterback Ethan Garbers was hurt in the first quarter. But even that defeat does not appear to have cost Kelly his job.

Despite consistently facing questions about his job security, Kelly has gone 34-34 over six seasons at UCLA, though he is 24-13 over his last three seasons. The Bruins are bowl-eligible for the third straight year under Kelly as well.