USC secures commitment from major Georgia transfer

The USC Trojans have gone into the transfer portal in a big way to address their defense for 2023.

Former Georgia defensive lineman Bear Alexander committed to USC on Sunday, choosing the Trojans ahead of the likes of Texas, Oregon, Miami, and Colorado.

Bear Alexander is OFFICIALLY a USC Trojan✌️ pic.twitter.com/drstvUiUmk — Barstool USC (@BarstoolSC) April 23, 2023

Alexander is a big addition in more ways than one. One of the highest-rated players in the transfer portal, the defensive lineman saw action for Georgia as a true freshman in 2022, collecting nine tackles and two sacks in twelve games. He will be expected to take on a bigger and more regular role this season, and he will do it with the Trojans.

USC has worked hard to upgrade defensively this offseason after an ugly end to their season that had fans and alumni furious. They will have national championship aspirations in 2023, and are trying to build the sort of defense that can make that happen.