USC secures commitment from major Georgia transfer

April 23, 2023
by Grey Papke
Lincoln Riley with USC

Apr 23, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans coach Lincoln Riley during the spring game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The USC Trojans have gone into the transfer portal in a big way to address their defense for 2023.

Former Georgia defensive lineman Bear Alexander committed to USC on Sunday, choosing the Trojans ahead of the likes of Texas, Oregon, Miami, and Colorado.

Alexander is a big addition in more ways than one. One of the highest-rated players in the transfer portal, the defensive lineman saw action for Georgia as a true freshman in 2022, collecting nine tackles and two sacks in twelve games. He will be expected to take on a bigger and more regular role this season, and he will do it with the Trojans.

USC has worked hard to upgrade defensively this offseason after an ugly end to their season that had fans and alumni furious. They will have national championship aspirations in 2023, and are trying to build the sort of defense that can make that happen.

