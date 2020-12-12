Video: The ending to Western Michigan-Ball State was bonkers

Western Michigan and Ball State gave us one of the wildest endings of the college football season on Saturday.

With Ball State up by three and time about to expire, Western Michigan attempted the usual desperate series of laterals in an effort to find any sort of opening. As often happens on that play, one of the laterals fell to the turf, making it a fumble. Ball State tried to dive on it, but were unable to make a clear recovery.

It initially looked like they’d made the recovery, so their entire sideline flooded onto the field. That was a big problem — the referees hadn’t blown the play dead, and Western Michigan took full advantage.

The last play of Western Michigan – Ball State was utter chaos, the only thing missing was a band on the field (first flag is forward lateral, TD did not count) pic.twitter.com/O6WeCXnNAN — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) December 12, 2020

Unfortunately, one of Western Michigan’s lateral attempts was deemed to be an illegal forward pass, nullifying everything that happened afterward.

These plays come along every once in a while, but this was even stranger than usual. The sight of the Western Michigan players pushing through the entire Ball State roster is a memorable one, even if it didn’t count in the end.