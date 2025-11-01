Vladimir Guerrero Jr. shows up in a fitting outfit for World Series Game 7

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is summoning the lifeblood of the entire country of Canada right now.

The Toronto Blue Jays star Guerrero showed up ahead of Saturday’s Game 7 of the World Series in a very fitting outfit. Guerrero pulled up to Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ont. wearing a Team Canada jersey of Marie-Philip Poulin.

Take a look at the video.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. arrives for Game 7 in a Marie-Philip Poulin Team Canada jersey 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/HqRWmSSDhQ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 1, 2025

Poulin is a female hockey player known for her big-game heroics. She serves as the captain for Team Canada and has earned the nickname “Captain Clutch” due to her history of delivering in huge moments. Most notably, Poulin has managed to score game-winning goals during the gold-medal game of three different Olympics (2010, 2014, and 2022).

That is exactly the kind of energy that Guerrero and the Blue Jays will need to channel in Game 7 against the powerhouse Los Angeles Dodgers. Guerrero has already done very well to that effect this postseason, batting an absurd .412 with eight home runs and 15 RBIs to this point of the playoffs.

The 26-year-old Guerrero has also been a high vibes guy throughout the month of October (and now onwards into November). Earlier during the World Series, Guerrero clubbed a monster home run on the road in Los Angeles and proceeded to send a message to the Dodgers’ crowd. Now he and the Blue Jays will be attempting to finish off the job on Saturday and clinch the team’s first World Series victory in 33 years.