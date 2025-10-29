Carmelo Anthony fires back at critics of his on-air wardrobe

Carmelo Anthony made his debut as an analyst for the NBA on NBC last week, but his choice of apparel was a distraction for some people.

While fellow analysts Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady both wore suits for opening night of the NBA season, Anthony was seen wearing a tracksuit and sunglasses. The unconventionally casual wardrobe choice wound up being a bit polarizing.

Anthony, however, does not plan to make any changes. He told Marc Stein of The Stein Line that he was going to be himself, and that it was an overplayed topic in an NBA world where coaches do not even wear suits anymore.

“I’m going to be me. I’m going to bring me to the screen,” Anthony said.

Recent @Hoophall inductee and new @NBAonNBC analyst Carmelo Anthony on his TV wardrobe selections (below) and so much more in this one-on-one visit with @TheSteinLine: https://t.co/UaEhUiDjU6 pic.twitter.com/lGEEU8X4B7 — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 29, 2025

NBC clearly had no problem with Anthony’s wardrobe choice since they let him go on air wearing it. The look is not that different to how he has often presented himself in public over the years, and he has never been afraid to make some bold fashion choices.

Anthony joined NBC this offseason ahead of the network’s return to broadcasting NBA games. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame last month.