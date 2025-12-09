Stunning news emerges about Philip Rivers

Philip Rivers is ready to issue a two-word fax about his future career plans — “I’m back.”

The retired former NFL passing yards leader Rivers is en route to Indianapolis for a workout with the Colts, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Monday. Though Rapoport notes that Rivers is only in for a workout at this point, he could potentially be an option for the practice squad of the quarterback-desperate Colts.

That marks absolutely stunning news about Rivers, who coincidentally turned 44 years old on Monday as well. He has not played at all in the NFL since the 2020 campaign and already signed a ceremonial one-day contract to retire with the Los Angeles Chargers in July of this year. Additionally, Rivers has been serving as the head football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Ala. since 2021.

But the Colts, whom Rivers played for during his final career season in 2020, will take anything that they can get at this point at the QB spot. Starter Daniel Jones suffered a season-ending Achilles tear during Sunday’s defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars (see the video here), and backup Anthony Richardson is still on injured reserve because of a bizarre eye injury.

That leaves Indianapolis at absolute bare bones at quarterback. Third-stringer Riley Leonard, who came on in relief of Jones on Sunday, has also since been revealed to be dealing with an injury. That leaves Brett Rypien, who has been on the Colts’ practice squad since October, as the last man currently standing at QB in Indy.

It is obviously very unclear at this point what kind of physical condition the former eight-time Pro Bowler Rivers is in, especially five years after his last taste of NFL action. But with the 8-5 Colts fighting for a playoff spot with four games left to play in the regular season, they truly need any help that they can get right now.