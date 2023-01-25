49ers make decision on Charles Omenihu after domestic violence arrest

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence Monday, but the alleged incident will not impact his status for the NFC Championship Game.

The San Jose Police Department said in a press release that Omenihu was arrested on Monday following an alleged incident with his girlfriend. The woman called police at 4:39 p.m. local time to report that Omenihu had pushed her to the ground during an argument. Officers did not observe any physical injuries on the woman, though she said she had pain in her arm. She declined medical attention.

Officers said Omenihu was cooperative when questioned. He was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence based on the alleged victim’s statement. The woman then obtained an emergency protective restraining order.

Omenihu posted bail and was released. The case will be submitted to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office for possible charges.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that the alleged incident will be reviewed under the league’s personal conduct policy. Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that Omenihu will be allowed to remain with the team. Shanahan said the Niners looked into the allegations and do not feel Omenihu deserves to be kicked off the team.

“We’re letting the legal process take care of itself, so if he’s healthy, he’ll play this week,” Shanahan said. “We’ve looked into it the last 48 hours, not only himself but other people. We don’t feel we should kick him off our team at this time.”

Omenihu has played a significant role for the 49ers this season. He had 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 17 games during the regular season. He also recorded two sacks in San Francisco’s wild-card win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Omenihu suffered an oblique injury during last week’s win over the Dallas Cowboys and later returned to the game.

The Niners will face the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game.