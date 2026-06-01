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Eli Manning had six words after Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr. reunion

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Eli Manning in a press conference
Jan 24, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning announces his retirement during a press conference at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. are going full circle.

On Monday, the Giants worked out four veteran wide receivers, and they signed all of Braxton Berrios, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Beckham to add depth to the injury-depleted WR room.

After the signing of Beckham was announced, former Giants quarterback Eli Manning had a few words of excitement regarding the acquisition.

“I like the look of this.”

Manning is a two-time Super Bowl/Super Bowl MVP winner with the Giants, and he spent his entire NFL career with the franchise since going first overall in 2004.

Beckham and Manning were also together with the Giants from 2014 (when Beckham was selected at No. 12 overall) until 2019, when the Cleveland Browns acquired the talented WR in a trade.

Beckham also reunites with John Harbaugh, the Giants’ new head coach, who also coached Beckham in 2023 when he was a member of the Baltimore Ravens.

The young Giants offense features QB Jaxson Dart, RB Cam Skattebo and WR Malik Nabers, although his Week 1 status is murky after he underwent a second knee surgery recently.

Now, all three of Berrios, Smith-Schuster and Beckham have signed with the franchise. Beckham last played in 2024 with the Miami Dolphins, but he is back in New York in hopes of becoming a reliable target for Dart.

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