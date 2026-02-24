Aaron Glenn got roasted for his quote about calling plays

New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn is getting roasted for a comment he made about calling plays on Tuesday.

Glenn explained his decision to take over defensive playcalling duties this season after outsourcing them to Steve Wilks in 2025. The head coach said he simply missed it, and added that he views playcalling as his “superpower.”

“Play calling is my superpower,” Aaron Glenn says #Jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) February 24, 2026

Naturally, that remark set Glenn up for all sorts of mockery. Many fixated on the Jets’ defensive issues in 2025, including the fact that they went the entire season without a defensive interception.

Can’t wait to see this tweet again in 8 months after the worst play call ever to loose a game — Big Kins (@bigpoppakins618) February 24, 2026

A defensive head coach went all season without forcing an INT. Yeah he’s a superhero — d o g 🦴 (@FFDynastyDog) February 24, 2026

Others questioned why Glenn had not called plays last season if he felt so confident about doing it.

OMG. So he chose to not use his superpower last year. — Gotham Gobbler (@gase_burner) February 24, 2026

What he’s saying is that he had a superpower this whole time and he’s just now decided to use it 😭 — RevolverNyce (@RevolverNyce) February 24, 2026

Glenn had previously said he gave up playcalling duties last season because he wanted to make sure he could fully focus on his duties as a head coach. Now that he has a year under his belt, he has decided he can handle the responsibility again. The fact that he is taking back those responsibilities now suggested to some that he was doing so on orders from owner Woody Johnson.

Glenn has never wavered in confidence, even as the team struggled through a 3-14 season. At some point, he will need to start delivering results, or comments like this are going to turn into jokes at his expense.