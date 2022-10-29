Report: 49ers listening to trade offers for notable skill player

The San Francisco 49ers could be setting one of their veterans free after recently acquiring Christian McCaffrey to unseat him.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported on Friday that the 49ers are receiving calls on running back Jeff Wilson Jr. and are willing to listen to potential trade offers. The trade deadline is at 4 PM EST on Nov. 1.

Wilson, who has been with the 49ers since 2018, did a nice job this season as the fill-in starter. He averaged a robust 5.9 yards per carry in five starts and also found the end zone twice. But Wilson’s time in the backfield looks to be up with McCaffrey now in town, Elijah Mitchell nearing a return from injury, and younger backs like Tyrion Davis-Price and Jordan Mason also lurking on the depth chart.

Still relatively young at 26, Wilson will be a free agent after the 2022 season. Any team that trades for Wilson would be getting a quality runner as well as one heck of a meme.