Fight broke out to end ‘MNF’ game after Panthers player delivered ‘cheap shot’

A fight broke out at the conclusion of Monday’s San Francisco 49ers-Carolina Panthers game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings was livid at Panthers defensive back Tre’von Moehrig after San Francisco’s 20-9 victory. Once Jennings found Moehrig after the final whistle, he delivered an open-handed blow at his rival and had to be restrained by several players.

A fight breaks out after 49ers-Panthers game as Jauan Jennings goes after Tre'von Moehrig in what appears to be retaliation for a low blow. https://t.co/IoH5MI2ngX pic.twitter.com/wYBswaCDKX — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 25, 2025

What got Jennings so riled up at Moehrig? The former took a dirty shot from the latter during the game’s final series. As San Francisco tried to run out the clock, Moehrig delivered a low blow to Jennings that was caught by the instant replay cameras.

Panthers Safety Tre'von Moehrig hit Jauan Jennings with a cheap shot during the game, and then Jauan got into with him after the game was over pic.twitter.com/OdYPrwe4Dl — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) November 25, 2025

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked about the incident after the game. Rather than chastise his player, he applauded Jennings for showing at least some restraint by waiting until the end of the game.

“The guy took a cheap shot and hit him in the balls. I was really proud of Jauan for not losing his mind out there,” Shanahan told reporters.

Both Jennings and Moehrig showed out during the “Monday Night Football” clash. Jennings caught five passes for 41 yards and caught the 49ers’ lone touchdown reception, while Moehrig was tied for second on the Panthers with eight combined tackles.