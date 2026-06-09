Top NFL insider shares bold prediction about Aaron Donald

The Aaron Donald comeback rumors are continuing to gain steam.

Donald has been linked to speculation about a comeback since the Los Angeles Rams traded for Myles Garrett last week, but it is hard to tell just how serious the rumors are. ESPN’s Adam Schefter said on “The Adam Schefter Podcast” that not only are they serious, but that he believes it will ultimately happen.

“When you talk to all the people involved, nobody is coming out right now saying Aaron Donald is coming back. But everybody is acknowledging a possibility,” Schefter said. “And the fact that it is even a possibility in June tells me that I think there’s every possibility it will become more real in July. I think, if and when they present a plan to him as to how he would be used, I think it’s more likely than not that he’ll be back.”

Breaking down the chances of Aaron Donald coming out of retirement to return to the Los Angeles Rams.



Cc: @tyschmit



🎧 https://t.co/feeOzzB3Oz pic.twitter.com/7oxNlp4N3m — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 9, 2026

Schefter made it clear that no decision has been made yet, and Donald himself is not committing to anything. Instead, the signs are simply pointing this way.

Donald has also opened the door to the speculation via social media. When asked directly about the possibility, he admitted he is thinking about it “if I can find the fire.”

While Donald has not played in a game since the 2023 season, he has certainly stayed in impeccable enough shape to warrant speculation about a possible return. The notion of him teaming up with Garrett is a terrifying one if he can perform anywhere close to what he did at his peak. Based on Schefter’s speculation, we might actually get to find out what that would look like.