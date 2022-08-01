 Skip to main content
Monday, August 1, 2022

Aaron Donald shows off his choke move on Rams teammate

August 1, 2022
by Grey Papke
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) before Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Donald is a historically great NFL defensive lineman. Apparently, that status comes with some unorthodox tactics to consistently succeed.

Donald was seen doing a strange move on undrafted rookie teammate Elijah Garcia during Saturday’s training camp workout. The veteran seemingly grabbed Garcia by the neck and shook him back and forth, almost as if choking him. However, this was clearly a drill of some sort, and Garcia appeared to be a willing participant.

What is the purpose of this? Who knows. Perhaps it’s some kind of strength drill, but it does not look like a great time if you’re in Garcia’s shoes.

Donald has found himself in hot water with the league at times for pulling choke moves during games. Maybe this is all part of practicing that for the intimidation factor.

