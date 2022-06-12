Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams prove they are still friends

Aaron Rodgers may have been disappointed when Davante Adams no longer wanted to be his teammate, but it does not appear there is any bad blood between the two superstars.

Adams and Rodgers went golfing together on Saturday. They both shared photos on their respective Instagram stories.

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams together again. (Via their IGs) pic.twitter.com/SeLNmFdrjV — Scott Grodsky (@ScottGrodsky) June 11, 2022

Earlier in the week, Adams spoke about his decision to ask the Green Bay Packers to trade him. The wide receiver wanted to play with Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who was his teammate in college. Adams also admitted that Rodgers’ uncertain future played a role, but that does not mean there are hard feelings.

Many assumed Rodgers knew Adams was gone when the quarterback signed a new deal with the Packers. While that was not the case, Rodgers obviously does not hold it against his former teammate.