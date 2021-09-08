Aaron Rodgers responds to report of Saints targeting him with Week 1 location

The Green Bay Packers will play their Week 1 game against the New Orleans Saints in Jacksonville, reportedly in part due to Aaron Rodgers. That appears to be fine with him.

The Saints were forced to relocate the game from New Orleans due to the impacts of Hurricane Ida. They chose Jacksonville instead, supposedly in part because Rodgers has an underwhelming 3-4 career record in games played in Florida.

This was put to Rodgers Wednesday by a reporter, and unsurprisingly, the Packers quarterback had a pretty blunt response.

Aaron Rodgers says #Packers PR official Tom Fanning showed him report Saints picked Florida as alternate location to play because of belief he struggles in Florida. He quipped it was "useless information." Rodgers says it'll be nice to not deal with Superdome noise this week. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) September 8, 2021

If anything, Rodgers knowing the reason may motivate him even more to dispel the narrative. The quarterback already has a ton of reasons to want to put up huge numbers in 2021. He probably doesn’t need more.