Aaron Rodgers details UFO sighting

Aaron Rodgers will undoubtedly have some new experiences in his first season with the New York Jets, but it is safe to say none will be as unsettling as the one he claims he had at a former teammate’s house nearly two decades ago.

The season finale of HBO’s “Hard Knocks” aired on Wednesday night, and it included an interview with Rodgers in which the quarterback shared a story about a surreal UFO experience he had in 2005. Rodgers was reminded of the story when he asked a Jets security staffer to grant his former Cal teammate, Steve Levy, access to the practice field.

Rodgers explained to the ‘Hard Knocks’ crew how he was at Levy’s house in New Jersey at around the time of the 2005 NFL Draft when the two witnessed a UFO.

“I was getting down to bed and I heard this alarm in the distance going off. It just didn’t seem normal so I got up and walked downstairs. It was a beautiful night,” Rodgers recalled. “Steve and his brother and I walked outside and up in the clouds we heard this sound and saw this tremendously large object moving through the sky. It was like a scene out of ‘Independence Day’ when the ships are coming into the atmosphere and creating this explosion-type fire in the sky. We just saw this incredibly large object and froze, as anybody would, because we didn’t know what the hell was going on. Eventually, it went out of sight.”

That wasn’t the end of it, according to Rodgers.

“Nobody said a word. We just stood frozen, the three of us, on the front stoop of Steve’s house. About 30 seconds later we heard the real recognizable sound of fighter jets. They seemed to be chasing this object,” Rodgers said. “Again, we just stood there in disbelief for another few minutes. Nobody said a word. And we all just kind of looked at each other like, ‘Did we just see what we think we just saw? What was that?'”

Rodgers said he does not know what the object was but it was “definitely unidentified, definitely flying and definitely a large object.”

Rodgers said the experience got him into researching and learning about UFOS. He learned that the alarm was from a nuclear power plant about nine miles away from where he was staying. He said it is common for people to have experienced similar sightings around nuclear energy and power plants.

Of course, everyone has been making the same joke about Rodgers’ story and his affinity for a certain hallucinogenic drug. The experience he spoke about was many years ago, however, and other people were with him. That does not make it any less fitting for Rodgers to be the one with the story.