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Jaxson Dart addresses his decision to attend Donald Trump rally

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Jaxson Dart at a press conference
May 9, 2025; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) speaks to members of the press after rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart publicly addressed the controversy that stemmed from him introducing President Donald Trump at a rally last week.

Dart said he had had private conversations with teammates about the matter, and that those would remain private. He said his decision to accept the opportunity was born from a respect for the presidency, regardless of partisan affiliation.

“This was a unique opportunity, being asked and given the opportunity to introduce the President of the United States,” Dart told reporters. “My thinking is pretty simple: I’ve always loved this country. I have extended family members who have fought in wars. The president position has always been a position that I’ve long respected regardless of political affiliation and political party. My intentions were just that. I also understand that I am the quarterback of the New York Giants, and that involves a lot of responsibility. It’s under a microscope and there’s a lot that comes with that, and it’s something I’ve embraced.

“I can honestly say that I love every single one of my brothers, my teammates on this team, regardless of politics, regardless of religious beliefs, regardless of anything that may be different between us. They know exactly what kind of person I am. I lay my body on the line for my guys every single week.”

Dart’s appearance alone was enough to spark some backlash, but the story went into overdrive when one of his teammates publicly criticized him for the appearance. He later downplayed any suggestions of a rift, however.

Dart clearly wants to put the story behind him. It will linger, but he seems to be done discussing it and wants to move on to football matters.

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