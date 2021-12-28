Baker Mayfield shares positive message with Browns in tough spot

The Cleveland Browns have a very slim chance of reaching the postseason after their tough Christmas Day loss to the Green Bay Packers, but Baker Mayfield is not sulking about it.

The Browns are 7-8 heading into an important divisional game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. They need to win both of their remaining games and get plenty of help, and Mayfield indicated he is up to the task with his Instagram post on Tuesday.

“Bounce back. Far from finished,” Mayfield wrote.

The AFC remains wide open. It’s possible an 9-8 team could sneak into the postseason, but the Browns are in bad shape with tie-breakers. Their loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 15 hurt them even more than their loss to Green Bay.

Mayfield has been battling injuries all year. He had his worst game of the season against the Packers, and Cleveland only lost 24-22 despite Mayfield throwing four interceptions. Green Bay appeared to get away with a penalty on the last pick he threw, which sealed the Browns’ fate.

Mayfield is trying to inspire and lead, which is something Cleveland’s front office probably appreciates. Still, anything other than a postseason appearance would be hugely disappointing for a team that went 11-5 and won a playoff game a year ago.

Photo: Aug 29, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) is shown on the sideline during their game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports