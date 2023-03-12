Baltimore ice cream shop gets involved in Lamar Jackson-Ravens saga

The city of Baltimore remains behind Lamar Jackson, including those who sell frozen dessert.

Christina Tkacik of the Baltimore Banner revealed this week that The Charmery, a local ice cream chain with several shops in Baltimore, has a notable new Jackson-themed flavor called “PAY LAMAR.” The flavor, which has a caramel and peanut butter base with chopped peanuts and chocolate chips that make it taste like a Payday candy bar, was inspired by Jackson’s ongoing contract saga with the Ravens.

“[We] love Lamar and want to see him stay in Baltimore,” said Charmery co-owner David Alima. [He] deserves every bit of money that he feels he deserves. Whatever he thinks he’s worth, I’m in agreement with him.”

The show of dairy activism comes amid literal years (since Jan. 2021 at the least) of complicated and ultimately fruitless contract negotiations between Jackson and the Ravens. Earlier this week, Baltimore decided to place the non-exclusive franchise tag on the former MVP Jackson, which opens the door for him to negotiate with other teams and possibly leave the Ravens.

There may be a method to Baltimore’s madness since many rival teams are expecting one particular outcome with the Jackson situation. But the Ravens can easily put this rocky road behind them by just listening to the ice cream and paying the man.

H/T Sports Illustrated