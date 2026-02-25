Notable update emerges about Joe Mixon’s future

The forgotten man in Houston will likely to continue to be forgotten.

“All signs” are pointing to a breakup between the Houston Texans and running back Joe Mixon, Jonathan M. Alexander of The Houston Chronicle reported on Tuesday. Alexander notes that Texans GM Nick Caserio called Mixon’s future “a moving target” in some recent remarks to the press and even made the surprise revelation that Mixon underwent another surgery this offseason.

The 29-year-old Mixon was a team captain for the Texans in 2024, rushing for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns en route to his second career Pro Bowl selection. But he had to miss the entire 2025 NFL season due to a mysterious foot injury.

Houston placed Mixon on the Reserve/Non-Football injury list prior the season after he curiously hurt his foot while away from the team. The last we heard of Mixon’s injury was a few months ago when a troubling report emerged suggesting that the former second-round pick had not been getting any better.

In Mixon’s absence, the Texans gave the reps at RB to their two-headed attack of former All-Pro Nick Chubb and fourth-round rookie Woody Marks. Those two only combined to rush for a total 1,209 yards and five touchdowns on the entire season however.

Mixon is under contract for next season at a total cap hit of $10 million, but his salary notably is not guaranteed. Houston would stand to save $8.5 million in cap space by cutting Mixon, and it looks like that is exactly the way this situation is trending.