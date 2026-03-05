Ex-Bears head coach Matt Eberflus lands a new job

Former Chicago Bears head coach and Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus will now have his third job in three years.

After being fired by the Cowboys, Eberflus is joining the San Francisco 49ers as an assistant head coach of defense, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Eberflus — the former Bears head coach and most recently Cowboys defensive coordinator — fills a key role vacated when Gus Bradley left for Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/x58ngjOc5r — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 5, 2026

Eberflus spent just under three full seasons as the Bears’ head coach, finishing with a 14-32 record before being fired after Week 13 of the 2025 season.

The Cowboys then got rid of Eberflus after just one year as the DC in Dallas, and he hit the open market once again.

Eberflus had spent four seasons as the Indianapolis Colts’ DC before going to Chicago, so he has moved around a lot recently.

The 49ers’ staff looks quite different after Robert Saleh was named the head coach of the Tenneessee Titans. Former Atlanta Falcons HC Raheem Morris came to SF as the new DC, and 49ers tight ends coach Brian Fluery left to be the new Seattle Seahawks’ OC.

This marks Eberflus’ first time coaching on the West Coast, and he joins a team coming off an NFC playoff trip.