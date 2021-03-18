 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, March 17, 2021

Look: Bears mocked with hilarious ‘Wheel of Fortune’ puzzle

March 17, 2021
by Larry Brown

Bears Wheel of Fortune

The Chicago Bears were mocked online over their recent quarterback misfortune.

Bears fans were teased with weeks of Russell Wilson rumors. Instead of the Pro Bowler, they ended up signing Andy Dalton on Tuesday.

That led to this great “Wheel of Fortune” puzzle that captures the situation perfectly.

Sorry, Chicago. We feel your pain.

And in case you were wondering what the Bears were offering for Wilson, here are the reported trade details.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus