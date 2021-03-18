Look: Bears mocked with hilarious ‘Wheel of Fortune’ puzzle

The Chicago Bears were mocked online over their recent quarterback misfortune.

Bears fans were teased with weeks of Russell Wilson rumors. Instead of the Pro Bowler, they ended up signing Andy Dalton on Tuesday.

That led to this great “Wheel of Fortune” puzzle that captures the situation perfectly.

Chicago Bears fans on Wheel of Fortune this week. #NFLFreeAgency pic.twitter.com/GLloM3yMmJ — Sasha D (@SashaD206) March 18, 2021

Sorry, Chicago. We feel your pain.

And in case you were wondering what the Bears were offering for Wilson, here are the reported trade details.